7.26.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC Video
Ates Diouf scored late in the first half before Devon Amoo-Mensah and Matt Sheldon tacked on second-half tallies as Detroit City FC took a 3-0 win against Westchester SC at Keyworth Stadium in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2025
- Boys in Blue Win Group to Reach Jägermeister Cup Quarters - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies' Jagermeister Cup Run Ends in Defeat to Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Wins Group 4 of USL Jägermeister Cup - Rhode Island FC
- NCFC claims extra point with perfect shootout - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Athletic Ties 2-2 against Rhode Island FC - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Close out Jägermeister Cup Play with 1-0 Win over Union Omaha - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Fall 0-1 at Home in Final Cup Match of 2025 - Oakland Roots
- Orange County SC Plays Spoiler in Oakland with a 1-0 Win - Orange County SC
- Legion FC Acquires Maliek Howell from Las Vegas Lights FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- FC Tulsa & TPD Unite Again for Project ENGAGE - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City Football Club and Sporting Director Trevor James Part Ways, Effective Immediately
- Detroit City FC Concludes Three-Match Road Trip with Saturday Night Contest at Loudoun United
- Detroit City FC Looking for First USL Championship Regular Season Win at Highmark Stadium against Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday
- Detroit City FC Back in USL Jägermeister Cup Action on Saturday, on the Road to Portland Hearts of Pine of USL League One
- Detroit City FC Returns Home After Four-Match Road Trip, Hosts Eastern Conference Leaders Charleston Battery