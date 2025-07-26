USL Detroit City FC

7.26.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC Video


Ates Diouf scored late in the first half before Devon Amoo-Mensah and Matt Sheldon tacked on second-half tallies as Detroit City FC took a 3-0 win against Westchester SC at Keyworth Stadium in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org

Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central