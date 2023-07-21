7.21.23 Game Information: Indianapolis (43-49, 10-8) at Iowa Cubs (54-37, 11-7)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:08 PM ET

GAME #93 / ROAD #49: Indianapolis Indians (43-49, 10-8) at Iowa Cubs (54-37, 11-7)

PROBABLES: LHP Kent Emanuel (7-3, 6.07) vs. RHP Riley Thompson (2-6, 4.97)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Center fielder Josh Palacios' first home run since returning to Triple-A gave the Indianapolis Indians their first win over the Iowa Cubs this week at Principal Park, 5-3, in 10 innings. Knotted at 3-3 heading into the tenth, the Indians jumped ahead thanks to a 417-foot blast to right center field from Palacios against Iowa closer Manuel Rodriguez. It scored placed runner Chris Owings to give Indianapolis a two-run lead, which Hunter Stratton preserved. Stratton struck out the side in the tenth, putting the finishing touches on the Indians' first extra innings win of the season. The Indians jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a three-run top of the second inning. Catcher Jason Delay plated the first run for Indianapolis with an RBI groundout, and Owings' two-run single to right field finished the job. In the fourth, the I-Cubs climbed back to even with a three-run frame of their own. Right fielder Darius Hill ripped a solo home run that just snuck inside the right field foul pole to open the offense, while catcher Bryce Windham followed with an RBI triple and center fielder Nelson Velazquez plated on more with a single down the left field line. The Indians bullpen held the I-Cubs scoreless in 6.1 innings.

WINNER IN EXTRAS: Josh Palacios' two-run slam in the top of the 10th lifted the Indians to their first win in extra innings in two chances this season. The teams last extra inning win came on Aug. 2, 2022 vs. Louisville when Diego Castillo scored Rodolfo Castro on a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Along with Indians' first extra-inning win, it was the first time they won a contest in which they were tied after seven innings, losing in the previous five.

QUITE THE RELIEF: After starter Kyle Nicolas was lifted from the game after 3.2 innings, four Indians relievers combined to silence the I-Cubs in 6.1 relief innings. John O'Reilly, Colin Selby, Cody Bolton and Hunter Stratton combined in the effort, allowing six hits, four walks and seven strikeouts. Selby and Stratton each posted 2.0 inning with three strikeouts. Stratton earned his third win of the season after slamming the door on Iowa's chances of a comeback by striking out the side in the bottom of the 10th.

SELBY IN JULY: Colin Selby has not allowed a run in 6.2 innings over six relief appearances in July. He has 0.45 WHIP this month, allowing just two hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts. Ten of his last 15 outs were recorded via strikeout. The 25-year-old is 4-for-5 in save opportunities and has a 3.29 ERA (10er/27.1ip) in 25 games this season.

CHRIS DOES DAMAGE: Third baseman Chris Owings opened the game with a triple on the first pitch of the game delivered by right-hander Caleb Kilian. In the following frame, he knocked a two-run single into right field to extend Indy's early lead. Owings finished the night 3-for-5 with a run scored, triple and two RBI. His three hits were his most since notching four hits at Toledo on May 7.

BASE ON BALLS: The Indianapolis Indians are one of two teams in all of professional baseball to have drawn at least one walk in every game this season. Indy has a 92-game walk streak - which is the second-most behind Triple-A Reno (93). Ryan Vilade leads the team in walks with 47, followed by Aaron Shackelford (40) and Endy Rodríguez (36).

CAPRA RAKES: Infielder Vinny Capra is on a torrid stretch in seven games in July, hitting .524 (11-for-21) with eight runs scored, four doubles, a home run, six RBI and a 1.457 OPS. After playing 343 professional baseball games without a four-hit game, infielder Vinny Capra has two in his last 12 games with Indianapolis. On Sunday, he finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, three RBI and a walk. The 27-year-old is hitting .349 (29-for-83) with seven doubles, two home runs, 21 RBI and 20 walks to just 14 strikeouts in 28 games with Indianapolis.

TONIGHT: The Indians can even the series at two apiece with a win tonight at Principal Park against the I-Cubs as they continue their six-game set at 8:08 PM ET. This week is the team's third matchup of the season and second at Iowa. The teams split their first six-game series at Victory Field from May 16-21. In their most recent matchup, Iowa took five of six from June 13-18 at Iowa. Tonight, southpaw Kent Emanuel (7-3, 6.07) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Iowa's right-hander Riley Thompson (2-6, 4.97). Thompson will make his third appearance and second start against Indianapolis this season. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings against Indy on June 16 against Indy.

KENT ON THE HILL: Southpaw Kent Emanuel will take the hill for the Indians in his 18th appearance (14th start) of the season. Emanuel has made six career appearances against Iowa, he is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA (10er/18.1ip) in his career against Iowa. His best outing against Iowa came on July 11, 2019 with Round Rock when he posted 5.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts. The 31-year-old is tied for the International League-lead in win with seven, and has a 6.07 ERA (49er/72.2ip).

THIS DATE IN 1981: Indians third baseman Nick Esasky finished 3-for-6 with an RBI double as Indy topped Omaha in 12 innings at Bush Stadium, 4-3. Second baseman Gene Menees also collected three hits in the victory. Starting pitcher Charlie Leibrandt yielded three unearned runs over 8.0 innings in a no-decision for the Indians.

