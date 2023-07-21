Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 21 vs. Durham

July 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Durham Bulls (9-9, 49-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (9-9, 43-48)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Anthony Molina (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Joan Adon (2-5, 4.81)

THE MOTTO: The Rochester Red Wings outlasted the Durham Bulls, 4-3, yesterday afternoon to take a 2-1 series lead...CF DEREK HILL collected the Wings' only multi-hit performance of the day, extending his hitting streak to seven games, while DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN drove in two RBI, adding to his team-leading 54 RBI this season...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA earned his first winning decision since 8/30/2022, going five innings while striking out four batters...RHP LUIS CESSA capped off the win with his second career MiLB save in a perfect inning of work...RHP JOAN ADON makes his first start with Rochester since 6/30 tonight, against Bulls' RHP Anthony Molina.

SUMMER GAMES: RHP JOSÉ UREÑA earned his first winning decision since 8/30/2022 with Colorado after he logged 5.0 innings of work, allowing one earned on four hits, while striking out four and walking three...Ureña has logged at least 5.0 innings pitched in four-straight, and seven of his last eight starts dating back to 6/4 against SYR, leading all Rochester pitchers with 42.1 innings pitched since that date...with the win, Ureña now has only factored into the decision in three of his 13 starts with Rochester...

The last time the Dominican Republic native logged six Triple-A starts of at least 5.0 innings pitched in a single season was in 2015 with New Orleans (10).

Ureña's start marked the first Rochester starter to log more than three innings since 7/15.

Rochester is now 3-10 when the Santo Domingo native toes the rubber.

FREE SMOKE: Despite DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN going 0-for-3 yesterday, the lefty walked which extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games (since 7/3)...over the span of the streak, Blankenhorn is hitting .358 (19-for-53) with nine walks and a .452 on-base percentage...

The lefty ranks second on the team with 36 free passes, behind only SS RICHIE MARTIN (38).

MAKE ME PROUD: CF DEREK HILL collected his fourth-straight multi-hit game in a 2-for-3 day at the plate, adding a stolen base and an RBI to his line...this marks the second time this season Hill has notched four-straight multi-hit games (first since 6/3-7)...since returning from the All-Star break on 7/14, Hill leads the International League with a .571 (12-for-21) batting average, and 23 total bases.

HOTLINE BLAKE: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged a first-inning RBI double yesterday afternoon, which kicked off a 1-for-4 day at the plate...the lefty has now reached safely in 22 of his 23 games with Rochester and leads the team with a .557 slugging percentage and .948 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17...

The double was Rochester's 24th two-bagger in the first inning this season and fifth in their last five games, tied for fourth-most in the International League.

JETER COOKS: 3B JETER DOWNS logged one hit in three at-bats yesterday afternoon, including a double, and a run scored...the double marked his eighth of the year with Rochester, half of which have come in July...this month, Downs is hitting .220 (9-for-41) with two home runs, 5 RBI and 10 runs scored...

Since returning to Rochester on 6/28, six of his nine hits have been extra-base hits, tied for third-most on the team over that span with DEREK HILL.

CHILD'S PLAY: 1B JACK DUNN collected his first stolen base with the Wings this year in yesterday's win, one of two swiped bags...Dunn has 19 stolen bases between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, ninth-most in the Nationals' minor league system...

Rochester has totaled 17 stolen bases since 7/3, tied for fourth-most in the International League over that span.

SEARCH & RESCUE: RHP LUIS CESSA tossed a perfect ninth inning last night, logging his second career MiLB save, first since 7/22/2011, and first in professional baseball since 8/30/2020 with New York-AL...the righty's outing was his first without allowing a hit since 8/15/2022 with Cincinnati...

Wings' pitchers have earned four saves in July, tied for second-most in the International League.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.