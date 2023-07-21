Knights' Comeback Falters as Redbirds Win 12-9 on Friday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights battled back from a 9-5 deficit but ultimately couldn't complete the comeback as the team lost by a score of 12-9 to the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field.

Memphis scored early with a first-pitch home run by Masyn Winn in the first. The team jumped out to a three-run lead in the opening frame against LHP Sammy Peralta (3-5, 5.34).

Peralta started the game and was saddled with the loss after giving up nine runs in 2.1 innings pitched on eight hits and two walks. RHP Jimmy Lambert excelled out of the bullpen, throwing two perfect innings while striking out two opposing batters.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa lit up the plate for the Knights going 3-4 with a two-run homer, three RBI, three runs scored and one walk. His home run in the third inning was his 13th of the season.

In the bottom of the eighth, Charlotte had the tying run up to the plate with two outs, but a well-placed fastball got the strikeout ending the comeback hopes for the Knights.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Saturday night in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and former Charlotte Knights pitcher Mike Wright will have the call on My12 WMYT, MiLB.tv & the Bally Live app. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field on Saturday.

