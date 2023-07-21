Saints Give Up Three in Ninth, Walked-off in 5-4 Loss to Storm Chasers

July 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints entered play on Friday night at Werner Park with an ERA of 7.19 in the ninth inning, third worst in Triple-A. They had allowed at least one run in their last four ninth innings. On Friday the Saints carried a 4-2 lead into the ninth, but gave up three runs and were walked off in a 5-4 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers. The loss drops the Saints to 12-7 in the second half.

With the Saints leading 4-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth and the bottom of the order due up, Josh Winder was called upon to close out the game. He walked the leadoff hitter Tyler Gentry. After a strikeout of Clay Dungan, Adeiny Hechavarria doubled down the third base line putting runners at second and third. With the outfield deep in a no doubles defense, Samad Taylor lined a single in front of left fielder Mark Contreras that scored Gentry and sent Hechavarria to third. Taylor then stole second and John Rave was intentionally walked loading the bases. Logan Porter ended the game with a two-run double into left-center field. It's the fifth loss for the Saints when leading entering the ninth.

The Storm Chasers struck first in the third. Dungan led off with an infield single on a high chopper just behind the mound. He moved to second on a groundout and scored on a single from Taylor giving the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead. Taylor stole second and scored on Rave's RBI single to center making it 2-0. Those were the lone runs Simeon Woods Richardson allowed going 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four.

In the fifth, the Saints grabbed the lead as they loaded the bases with the first three hitters. Ernie Yake reached on a bunt single, Alex De Goti walked, and Andrew Stevenson singled to right. Austin Martin got the Saints to within 2-1 with an RBI single to right. After a pitching change, Kyle Garlick walked to force in a run tying the game at two. With one out, Gilberto Celestino gave the Saints a 4-2 lead with a two-run single to left.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at Werner Park at 7:05 p.m. The Saints are TBA and the Storm Chasers send RHP Max Castillo (2-6, 4.74) to the mound. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.