Jacksonville Blown Out by Nashville 17-3 Friday Night
July 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After falling behind early, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were blown out by the Nashville Sounds 17-3 Friday night at First Horizon Park.
Nashville (51-41, 11-7) sent 11 men to the plate in the first and took a lead that never wavered. Luis Urias walked and Sal Frelick reached second on a fielding error by Jerar Encarnacion. With runners on second and third, Abraham Toro knocked an RBI single off Jacksonville (41-52, 9-10) starter Devin Smeltzer (L, 4-6). Keston Hirua walked, loading the basesand Skye Bolt hit a sac fly to put the Sounds ahead 2-0. After a pop out, Cam Devanney walked and Patrick Dorrian (12) blasted a grand slam for a 6-0 lead. Monte Harrison doubled and Urias (3) followed with a two-run blast giving Nashville an 8-0 lead.
The Sounds added one run in the bottom of the second. Toro led off with a double and scored three batters later on a base hit from Payton Henry.
Trailing 9-0, Jacksonville plated their first runs of the game in the top of the fourth. Jacob Amaya led off with a walk and a passed ball allowed him to advance to second. Two batters later, Austin Allen singled and Amaya scored on a throwing error from Nashville second baseman Dorrian. Peyton Burdick followed with a walk and Jordan Groshans singled, loading the bases. Following a strikeout, Brian Miller drew a walk, scoring Allen to cut the deficit to 9-2.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Jumbo Shrimp plated their third and final run in the sixth. With one out, Burdick walked and went to second on a single by Groshans. After stealing third, Burdick scored on a groundout from Jerar Encarnacion to make it a six-run game, 9-3.
The Sounds blew the game wide open with their second eight-run inning of the game in the bottom of the sixth. 12 men came to the plate and Nashville plated eight runs on seven hits in the inning for a 17-3 advantage.
Jacksonville and Nashville continue their series Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET. The Jumbo Shrimp hand the ball to RHP Chi Chi González (4-7, 7.00 ERA) and the Sounds will counter with LHP Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.02 ERA).
Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
