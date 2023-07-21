Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 25-30 Homestand

July 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's July 25-30 homestand. Memphis hosts the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday, July 25 - Memphis vs Iowa - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, July 26- Memphis vs Iowa - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, July 27 - Memphis vs Iowa - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys.

25th Anniversary Baseball Card Set: The first 1,000 fans will receive cards 11-20 of the Memphis Redbirds 25th Anniversary Set featuring players like Vince Coleman, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Randy Arozarena, Stubby Clapp, Rick Ankiel and more! 100 lucky fans will receive an exclusive 1 of 100 card within their set.

Friday, July 28 - Memphis vs Iowa- 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Wrestling Night: Cheer on Rockey and The Gunshow as they attempt to defend AutoZone Park from Delicious Van Viciouss and his manager Hollywood Jimmy Blaylock to earn the Redbirds Championship belt. With two pregame matches featuring the stars of Memphis Wrestling: Mackenzie Morgan, King Cobra, The Possy, and more.

All-You-Can-Eat: All-you-can-eat soft tacos, seasoned beef and accompaniments (lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa), rice, tortillas, soda, & water. Purchase and All-you-can-eat ticket here.

Saturday, July 29 - Memphis vs Iowa- 6:35p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Redbirds Belt Bag Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Redbirds belt bag. Keep your phone, wallet and keys close with a Redbirds belt bag! With an exterior pocket, this black bag features the Redbirds logo and falls within the measurements of the AutoZone Park bag policy.

Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Show. Launched up close and personal from center field, Fireworks Shows are the perfect cap for a night at the Redbirds game.

Sunday, July 30 - Memphis vs Iowa - 2:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 1:00p.m. CDT

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Purchase tickets here.

Kids run the bases: Each Sunday, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game. This Sunday's game is special, as kids can run the bases under the lights, just like the pros!

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.