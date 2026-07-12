7.11.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Koke Vegas scored the decisive penalty kick in the fifth round to lift Rhode Island FC to a 4-3 win from the spot against Brooklyn FC in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Centreville Bank Stadium after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw through regulation.
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