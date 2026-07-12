7.11.2026: Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Game Highlights

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Juan Tejada recorded a goal and assist as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC pulled away for a 3-0 victory against Orange County SC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night, completing a perfect group stage for the Switchbacks as they advance to the knockout stage.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.