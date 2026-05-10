5.9.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Trevor Amann and Sam Bassett scored early in either half as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium, leading the defending USL Championship title-holders to victory against the Players' Shield holders.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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