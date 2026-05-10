5.9.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Trevor Amann and Sam Bassett scored early in either half as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium, leading the defending USL Championship title-holders to victory against the Players' Shield holders.
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