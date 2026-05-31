5.30.2026: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum and Tarik Scott each found the net as Lexington SC took a 4-1 victory against El paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night in a contest that saw the hosts end with nine players after both Diego Abitia and Robert Coronado were sent off.
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