5.30.2026: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum and Tarik Scott each found the net as Lexington SC took a 4-1 victory against El paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night in a contest that saw the hosts end with nine players after both Diego Abitia and Robert Coronado were sent off.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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