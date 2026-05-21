USL Detroit City FC

5.20.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video


Darren Smith scored the game-winning goal with six minutes to play as Detroit City FC took a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Keyworth Stadium as the hosts rose to win despite playing the second half down to 10 players.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026


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