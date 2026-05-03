5.2.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Mattheus Oliveira scored the only goal in the second half as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night to continue their undefeated start to the USL Championship season and move into first place in the Eastern Conference.
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