5.2.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Mattheus Oliveira scored the only goal in the second half as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night to continue their undefeated start to the USL Championship season and move into first place in the Eastern Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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