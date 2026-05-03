5.2.2026: Miami FC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Jurgen Locadia scored the decisive goal as Miami FC took a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Pitbull Stadium as the hosts held firm to break a three-game winless streak in league play to move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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