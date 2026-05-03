5.2.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Peter Wilson scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Oakland Roots SC a 2-2 draw against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field as the visitors rallied twice after Loudoun had taken leads through Richie Aman and Pedro Santos.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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