5.16.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Jonas Fjeldberg had a goal and assist as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC swept to a 4-0 victory against New Mexico United in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Weidner Field on Saturday night as Yosuke Hanya and Aidan Rocha also found the net to give the Switchbacks two wins from two in the group stage.
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