5.16.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Samuel Careaga and Michee Ngalina scored second-half goals to lead Hartford Athletic to a 2-0 victory against Brooklyn FC in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Maimonides Park to jump into second place in the group after two rounds of games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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