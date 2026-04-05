4.4.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Rhode Island FC and Detroit City FC shared the points as they played to a 0-0 draw at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday evening, continuing RIFC's winless start to the league campaign as Detroit goalkeeper Carlos Herrera recorded a two-save shutout.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.