4.4.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Rhode Island FC and Detroit City FC shared the points as they played to a 0-0 draw at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday evening, continuing RIFC's winless start to the league campaign as Detroit goalkeeper Carlos Herrera recorded a two-save shutout.
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