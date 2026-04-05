4.4.2026: Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Niall Reid-Stephen scored the only goal from the penalty spot as New Mexico United took a 1-0 win against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night, earning New Mexico its second consecutive league win and handing OCSC its first defeat of the league campaign.
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