4.4.2026: Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Niall Reid-Stephen scored the only goal from the penalty spot as New Mexico United took a 1-0 win against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night, earning New Mexico its second consecutive league win and handing OCSC its first defeat of the league campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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