4.19.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Deshane Beckford scored the only goal as Hartford Athletic took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Trinity Health Stadium, giving Hartford its first win of the USL Championship campaign.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.