4.19.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Deshane Beckford scored the only goal as Hartford Athletic took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Trinity Health Stadium, giving Hartford its first win of the USL Championship campaign.
