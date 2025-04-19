Sports stats



4.19.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video


Deshane Beckford scored the only goal as Hartford Athletic took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Trinity Health Stadium, giving Hartford its first win of the USL Championship campaign.
