4.19.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Darren Smith notched a pair of goals for a second consecutive outing to lead Detroit City FC to a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Keyworth Stadium as the hosts took advantage of an early red card to RIFC's Frank Nodarse.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.