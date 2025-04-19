4.19.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Darren Smith notched a pair of goals for a second consecutive outing to lead Detroit City FC to a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Keyworth Stadium as the hosts took advantage of an early red card to RIFC's Frank Nodarse.
