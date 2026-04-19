4.18.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Albert Dikwa scored in either half to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Highmark Stadium as the former USL Championship Golden Boot winner passed 60 regular season goals for his career in the league.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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