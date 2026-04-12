4.11.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Wolfgang Prentice scored a second-half equalizer as Oakland Root SC earned a 2-2 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium as the visitors rallied twice for a point, ending the Rowdies perfect start to the regular season.
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