4.11.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Wolfgang Prentice scored a second-half equalizer as Oakland Root SC earned a 2-2 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium as the visitors rallied twice for a point, ending the Rowdies perfect start to the regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.