3.29.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Wahab Ackwei scored with four minutes to go to lift El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday afternoon, giving Locomotive its first league win of the campaign after El Paso's Beto Avila and Hartford's Mamadou Dieng had exchanged first-half goals.

