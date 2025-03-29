3.29.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Wahab Ackwei scored with four minutes to go to lift El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday afternoon, giving Locomotive its first league win of the campaign after El Paso's Beto Avila and Hartford's Mamadou Dieng had exchanged first-half goals.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2025
- Late Goal from Wahab Ackwei Gives El Paso Locomotive FC Three Points in Hartford - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs New Mexico United - Miami FC
- Missed Penalty Looms Large in Miami FC Defeat to Tampa Bay 1-2 - Miami FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Forward Hugo Mbongue on Loan from Toronto FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Game Day: Loucity vs. Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Aims to Kick off 2025 Home Slate with a Victory
- Hartford Falls 1-0 on the Road to Pittsburgh
- Preview: Hartford Heads to Steel City as USL Championship Play Resumes
- A Statement from Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell on Promotion and Relegation
- Hartford Cruise Past New York Shockers 3-0