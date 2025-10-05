10.4.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

AJ Paterson scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Birmingham Legion FC took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field, keeping Legion mathematically alive and denying Loudoun a chance to clinch a postseason berth this weekend.







