10.4.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
AJ Paterson scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Birmingham Legion FC took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field, keeping Legion mathematically alive and denying Loudoun a chance to clinch a postseason berth this weekend.
