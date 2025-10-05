10.4.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Jamie Webber scored a pair of goals while Giordano Colli recorded a goal and assist as FC Tulsa took a 3-0 victory against Lexington SC at ONEOK Field to clinch a top-four place in the USL Championship Western Conference and earn a first home playoff game in club history.







