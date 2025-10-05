10.4.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Jamie Webber scored a pair of goals while Giordano Colli recorded a goal and assist as FC Tulsa took a 3-0 victory against Lexington SC at ONEOK Field to clinch a top-four place in the USL Championship Western Conference and earn a first home playoff game in club history.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2025
- Lexington SC Falls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0 - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Faslls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- San Antonio FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Dispacth Monterey Bay, 4-0 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Shorthanded LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Rivalry Win Over Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Battle Eastern Conference Leader - Indy Eleven
- Monterey Bay Defeated by Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Miami Stifles Hounds with Second-Half Flurry - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs - North Carolina FC
- Paterson's Penalty Propels Legion FC at Loudoun - Birmingham Legion FC
- NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Signs Brazilian Center Back Ian Carlos Souza Daniel
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Welcomes Rafa Rodriguez as Director of Academy