05.27.2026: Sporting JAX vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Rafferty Pedder scored an 89th-minute equalizer to earn Sporting Club Jacksonville a 4-4 draw against San Antonio FC on Wednesday night at Hodges Stadium after the visitors had rallied from a three-goal halftime deficit behind a pair of goals by Christian Sorto only to have victory denied at the death.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026
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