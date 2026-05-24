05.23.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Loudoun United FC and Detroit City FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in tough weather conditions at Segra Field as Ethan Bandré recorded three saves for the hosts to extend their unbeaten streak to six games.
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