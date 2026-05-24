05.23.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Loudoun United FC and Detroit City FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in tough weather conditions at Segra Field as Ethan Bandré recorded three saves for the hosts to extend their unbeaten streak to six games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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