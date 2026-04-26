04.25.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Arney Rocha scored the only goal as Miami FC took a 1-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville to open Group 7 play in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Hodges Stadium.
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