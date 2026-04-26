04.25.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Isaiah Foster's deflected finish lifted Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium as the hosts were unable to find a late equalizer.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.