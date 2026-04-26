04.25.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Game Highlights
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Isaiah Foster's deflected finish lifted Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium as the hosts were unable to find a late equalizer.
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