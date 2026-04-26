04.25.2026: Lexington SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Marcus Epps recorded a goal and two assists as Lexington SC took a 4-2 victory against Forward Madison FC in Group 4 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Lexington SC Stadium as LSC's Xavier Zengue scored for both sides in an entertaining contest.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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