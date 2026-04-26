04.25.2026: Lexington SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Marcus Epps recorded a goal and two assists as Lexington SC took a 4-2 victory against Forward Madison FC in Group 4 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Lexington SC Stadium as LSC's Xavier Zengue scored for both sides in an entertaining contest.
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