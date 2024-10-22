Zach Zandi Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 33

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Zach Zandi has been named to Team of the Week for week 33 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

On Saturday, Zandi showcased his incredible skills on the pitch and earned a goal, won 3 of 5 duels, and he had a perfect passing accuracy of 100%.

Zandi had netted the first and only goal of the evening, as Tyreek Magee threaded an incredible pass to Ronaldo Damus, who in turn put it on the foot of Zandi. Zandi wasted no time and from nearly the goal line on the right-hand side managed to tuck it in just in the back left corner of the net.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33

GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC

D - Emmanuel Samadia, Hartford Athletic

D - Tony Alfaro, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Langston Blackstock, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Rhys Williams, Detroit City FC

M - Zach Zandi, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Rida Zouhir, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

M - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Johnny Rodriguez, Oakland Roots SC

F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Coach - Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots SC

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Ryan Doghman (OC), Danny Barrera (HFD), Seth Casiple (OC), Jose Sinisterra (OAK), Dylan Borczak (MEM)

The Switchbacks have their final game of the regular season on the road this Saturday, October 26th as they go head-to-head against Sacramento Republic.

