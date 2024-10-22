Hartford Begin Final Week of Season in Florida, Eyeing a Playoff Spot

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic are two wins away from clinching a playoff spot, and begin the final week of the season with a road match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies tomorrow night.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 2-1 victory at FC Tulsa last Saturday. Tulsa took the lead on a PK after Jordan Scarlett made contact with Boubacar Diallo in the box, and Stefan Stojanovic converted the penalty. Hartford had a sharp response, finding the back of the net 14 minutes later. Michee Ngalina chased down a long ball from Renan Ribeiro, and his cross was deflected off of Alexis Souahy for an own goal. Still tied late in the second half, Kyle Edwards netted the game-winning goal for Athletic. An attacking third connection between Marlon Hairston, Younes Boudadi, and Danny Barrera led to the second half sub powering a shot that was partially blocked by Bradley Bourgeois, deflected by Johan Peñaranda's right hand, then trickled over the goal line. Hartford protected the 2-1 lead for the next 20 minutes, including 10 minutes of added time.

THE RUN CONTINUES

What a run it's been for the Green and Blue in the second half of the season, going undefeated in nine of their last 10 matches and barging into the playoff conversation. After a 3-0 loss to rival Rhode Island FC on August 10th, Hartford sat in 11th place in the East and eight points below the playoff line. Since then, they have lost just one match, and find themselves just two wins away from a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. The streak has been highlighted by superb defending, with Athletic conceding just nine goals in the 10 matches, including a stretch of four straight clean sheets, which contributed to seven games undefeated in a row. A truly historic run no matter the final result, this 2024 squad has put their foot print all over Hartford Athletic's all-time single season record book.

RECORDS BROKEN AND SET THIS YEAR

Most points (43)

Best home record in a full season (9-4-4)

Best overall record (will be secured even with two losses)

Longest undefeated streak (seven)

Longest clean sheet streak (four)

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford Athletic are 2-8-1 all-time against the Rowdies, with their most recent victory coming in 2021 at Al Lang Stadium 1-0. Earlier this season in Hartford, the Rowdies won the match on a late PK converted by Manuel Arteaga in the 87th minute. Hartford were down a man for the entire second half, as Beverly Makangila was given his second yellow card and a subsequent red in the 43rd minute.

PAINTING THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: ONE DOWN, TWO TO GO

Sitting just two points below the playoff line in ninth place, Hartford Athletic control their own playoff destiny - if they win their next two matches, they will end the season on the top side of the table without depending on any results from fellow Eastern Conference teams. A loss to Tampa Bay would not eliminate them, but would force the club to yearn favorable results from fellow playoff-hopeful squads.

MATURITY IN THE MIDFIELD

The veteran presence from the two oldest outfield players on the roster has shown in Hartford's most important matches of the season, as both Danny Barrera (34) and Marlon Hairston (30) have been excellent in the midfield lately. In the last two matches, the pair have combined for four assists, nine chances created, and a goal. Hairston and Barrera both had a touch on the buildup to Kyle Edwards' game-winning goal last Saturday, and Hairston added seven clearances to help Hartford protect their 2-1 lead in the final minutes. It's been a particularly remarkable turnaround for the former MLS player, who had made just six starts before cracking the lineup on the August 17th match against Las Vegas. He's started every match since then, a mainstay in the lineup that's helped Hartford to nine results in 10 contests.

FAMILIAR FACES

Thomas Vancaeyezeele and Jordan Scarlett both spent time with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in their careers. Vancaeyezeele was acquired by the Rowdies in May of 2022 from Birmingham Legion in exchange for an international roster spot. He suffered an achilles injury early into the 2022 season and missed the majority of the campaign (eight appearances). Scarlett spent three excellent seasons with the Rowdies from 2020 to 2022, serving as one of the club's defensive leaders. He made 79 appearances (73 starts) and totaled 207 clearances, 121 interceptions, and 88 tackles won. The Rowdies made it to the Eastern Conference Final in all three years of Scarlett's tenure, and gave up a league-low 27 goals in 2021 with him anchoring their back line.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Hartford Athletic, Renan Ribeiro #40

In his first season with Hartford, Ribeiro's presence in goal has been paramount to the success of the club. In 25 appearances and starts this season, he has tallied 98 saves (2nd in the league), seven clean sheets and 28 goals conceded. Before signing with Hartford, Ribeiro played over ten years in the top-tier leagues in Brazil and Portugal, boasting 194 professional appearances and 43 clean sheets in his career. Ribeiro is looking to break Jeff Caldwell's single-season record for saves which was set in 2021 with 108 saves. Ribeiro's 98 saves are three less than Caldwell had at this point in the season, but with Tampa's ability to get off a lot of shots, Ribeiro has a chance to close the gap tomorrow.

Tampa Bay Rowdies, Jordan Farr #1

This season with Tampa Bay, Farr has tallied 77 saves, 10 clean sheets (T-6th in the league), 37 clearances, and 40 goals conceded against 117 shots faced in 30 starts. The 2022 Goalkeeper of the Year makes for an exciting goalie matchup against the red hot Renan Ribeiro.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tampa Bay Rowdies:

Manuel Arteaga, FW #9

Arteaga is having the best stretch of his career after signing with Tampa Bay ahead of the 2024 campaign, putting up 16 goals (1st on the team and 3rd in the league), 77 shots (2nd on the team and 3rd in the league), 42 shots on target, 35 chances created, and three assists. This is the second-straight double-digit goal season for Arteaga, who scored 15 goals in 37 appearances for Phoenix Rising in the 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old Venezuelan began his career with Zulia FC in the Primera División Venezolana. Currently in the tenth season of his professional career, Arteaga is well traveled having played in Venezuela, Italy, Croatia, and the USL for eight different clubs.

Cal Jennings, FW #26

The 27-year-old striker from Atlanta, Georgia signed with Tampa Bay Rowdies ahead of the 2023 season after a two-year stint with Las Vegas Lights. During that campaign, Jennings earned 2023 USL Championship All-League First Team honors with 19 goals and 3 assists, in 31 appearances (starting 22) with an impressive 104 minutes per goal. This season, Jennings has continued his impressive performance notching 13 goals (2nd on the team and T-5th in the league), two assists, 44 shots on target (1st on the team), and 92 shots (1st on the team and league) in 29 appearances (27 starts).

Hartford Athletic:

Kyle Edwards, FW #17

The 26-year-old forward from St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been a strong contributor to Hartford's late-season playoff push. He has scored two goals in the last four matches, with his second goal clinching the victory against FC Tulsa last Saturday in the 80th minute. With Tampa struggling on the defensive end, it will be crucial for Hartford's forwards to take advantage. Look for Edwards to continue his strong form in this crucial bout to jump Hartford into playoff contention.

Joe Farrell, DF #15

The 30-year-old has been Hartford's most consistent defender this year. Signing with Athletic ahead of the 2024 season, Farrell leads the team in clearances (117), blocks (33), and interceptions (32). He was instrumental in Hartford's 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa last Saturday, tallying a team-leading eight clearances and two interceptions. With Arteaga and Jennings accounting for 58% of Tampa's goals, Farrell will be key in slowing down the duo.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

The Tampa Bay Rowdies enter this matchup against the Green and Blue in 6th place in the East with a 13-12-7 record. They have been struggling for the past month, losing their last four matches and posting a -7 goal differential during this stretch. Their last win came on September 14th in a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh. While Tampa Bay has posted a dominant 9-3-2 record at home this season, this matchup won't be played at Al Lang Stadium, having been relocated to IMG Academy in Bradenton due to Hurricane Helene. Tampa Bay have been productive on the offensive side of the ball, with 50 goals scored (4th most in the league) and 528 shots (2nd most in the league). Tampa's leading goalscorers, Manuel Arteaga (16 goals) and Cal Jennings (13 goals) are third and fifth on the league leaderboard, respectively. Jennings also leads the league in shot attempts while Arteaga ranks third.

