Stellar Form Continues for Zouhir with Another Team of the Week Selection

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC midfielder Rida Zouhir

(Birmingham Legion FC) Birmingham Legion FC midfielder Rida Zouhir(Birmingham Legion FC)

TAMPA, Fla. - For the third time in October, Rida Zouhir's showcase of talent has garnered well-deserved honors, with the Birmingham Legion FC midfielder once again being named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. The honor for Week 33 comes not long after the 20-year-old Canadian dynamo garnered similar attention for his performances in Week 30 and 31.

In Legion FC's 3-2 loss at Indy Eleven last Saturday, Zouhir added to his scoring tally with yet another long-range effort for his second goal since joining the club on loan from MLS-side C.F. Montreal in August. For the match, Zouhir led Birmingham with six total shots and three on target, plus contributed 14 final third entries which was also a club-best. He contributed with 111 total touches, four chances created and completed 71 of his 83 total passes. His 90th minute goal is also currently up for Goal of the Week.

With Zouhir's third selection to the USL-C Team of the Week, Legion FC players have now been recognized by the league for a total of 12 weeks across the 2024 campaign. Stefano Pinho, Tyler Pasher, Matt Van Oekel and Head Coach Tom Soehn all were named in Week 21. Derek Dodson was honored on Week 19, with Pasher, Alex Crognale and Dawson McCartney on Week 16, followed by AJ Paterson and Pasher again for Week 13. Enzo Martinez was named to both the Week 10 and 9 teams, with Kobe Hernandez-Foster in Week 6 and Van Oekel in Week 1.

Oakland Roots SC forward Johnny Rodriguez was voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording two goals in a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC. The Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33

GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC: Shutler continued his recent run of form with another pair of shutouts against El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United, recording six saves and a -1.07 Goals Prevented mark across the two outings to lead OCSC back into the postseason.

D - Emmanuel Samadia, Hartford Athletic: Straight off international duty, the Sierra Leone full back recorded four chances created and two big chances created in Hartford's 2-1 win at FC Tulsa while winning 2 of 2 tackles, recording three clearances and seven recoveries, and completing 50 of 59 passes overall.

D - Tony Alfaro, El Paso Locomotive FC: The veteran center back delivered a pair of impressive performances over the week, winning 4 of 5 tackles and 8 of 11 duels while completing 131 of 144 passes, and scored from the penalty spot in Locomotive's 2-1 victory on Saturday night against Sacramento Republic FC.

D - Langston Blackstock, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Blackstock provided the assist on Bertin Jacquesson's second-half goal as the Hounds took victory against Loudoun United and completed 26 of 38 passes overall while recording three interceptions, three recoveries and three clearances defensively.

M - Rhys Williams, Detroit City FC: Williams put in a strong two-way performance that saw him score the opening goal in Le Rouge's 3-0 victory against Miami FC and notch four shots overall, record three chances created, two big chances created, and win 3 of 3 tackles and 5 of 7 grounds duels.

M - Zach Zandi, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The 28-year-old scored the only goal as the Switchbacks took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. to remain in contention for a top-two finish in the Western Conference while also completing a perfect 24 of 24 passes and winning 3 of 5 duels.

M - Rida Zouhir, Birmingham Legion FC: The 20-year-old Canadian had a stellar display in a losing cause as Legion fell to Indy Eleven, recording six shots and four chances created while completing 71 of 83 passes and winning 7 of 13 duels before capping his night with a brilliant 35-yard strike late in the game.

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: Blake led Indy to a playoffs-clinching victory against Birmingham Legion FC as he notched one goal and had three chances created while completing 29 of 41 passes and recording seven recoveries and two clearances defensively.

M - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC: Stauffer scored an outstanding finish in Locomotive's victory against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night and over two games completed 31 of 39 passes and recorded seven recoveries defensively.

F - Johnny Rodriguez, Oakland Roots SC: The Roots stalwart scored a pair of goals to pave their way into the postseason with a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC and had four shots overall as Oakland broke the Lights' 11-game home undefeated streak.

F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Jacquesson scored his fifth goal for the Hounds in six appearances in the side's crucial 2-0 victory at Loudoun United FC while also completing 2 of 4 dribbles and winning 8 of 12 ground duels defensively at Segra Field.

Coach - Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots SC: Glinton's side earned its place in the postseason with a standout display that saw it end Las Vegas Lights FC's 11-game home undefeated streak while recording a 16-11 advantage in shots, 8-3 in shots on goal, and an Expected Goals margin of 1.93 to 0.45 against its hosts at Cashman Field.

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Ryan Doghman (OC), Danny Barrera (HFD), Seth Casiple (OC), Jose Sinisterra (OAK), Dylan Borczak (MEM)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.