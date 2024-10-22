Emmanuel Samadia Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Emmanuel Samadia has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 33, and Danny Barrera earned a spot on the bench. This is Samadia's fourth selection of the season, and Barrera's second in after earning Player of the Week last week.

Samadia continued to be one of Hartford's most dangerous players in the attacking third in their 2-1 win over Tulsa, creating four chances in his first game back from national team duty with Sierra Leone. The left back was fed the ball by his teammates up the left flank throughout the match, logging a team-leading 88 touches and eight total crosses. He pinpointed a cross over defenders that fell perfectly to Marlon Hairston early in the second half, but his header went off target. It was Samadia's initial service into the box that was deflected to Hairston and started the buildup towards Kyle Edwards' game-winning goal. The sequence began with him fending off two defenders along the left side, displaying masterful dribbling ability before turning and booting the cross.

Barrera made his impact by spraying the ball all over the attacking third as well, leading the team with six chances created and picking up the assist on Edwards' goal. He touched just enough of the ball in the box to spin it to Edwards, giving him a look at goal from close range. The 34 year old has provided a spark to his team late in the season, totaling two goals and two assists over a pair of crucial matches for Hartford's playoff hopes.

Hartford Athletic are back in action tomorrow night at the Tampa Bay Rowdies, kicking off a 7:30pm. The club is holding a watch party at Thomas Hooker Brewery in Hartford, with special drinks deals for Hartford Athletic. Those attending can RSVP here.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33

GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC: Shutler continued his recent run of form with another pair of shutouts against El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United, recording six saves and a -1.07 Goals Prevented mark across the two outings to lead OCSC back into the postseason.

D - Emmanuel Samadia, Hartford Athletic: Straight off international duty, the Sierra Leone full back recorded four chances created and two big chances created in Hartford's 2-1 win at FC Tulsa while winning 2 of 2 tackles, recording three clearances and seven recoveries, and completing 50 of 59 passes overall.

D - Tony Alfaro, El Paso Locomotive FC: The veteran center back delivered a pair of impressive performances over the week, winning 4 of 5 tackles and 8 of 11 duels while completing 131 of 144 passes, and scored from the penalty spot in Locomotive's 2-1 victory on Saturday night against Sacramento Republic FC.

D - Langston Blackstock, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Blackstock provided the assist on Bertin Jacquesson's second-half goal as the Hounds took victory against Loudoun United and completed

26 of 38 passes overall while recording three interceptions, three recoveries and three clearances defensively.

M - Rhys Williams, Detroit City FC: Williams put in a strong two-way performance that saw him score the opening goal in Le Rouge's 3-0 victory against Miami FC and notch four shots overall, record three chances created, two big chances created, and win 3 of 3 tackles and 5 of 7 grounds duels.

M - Zach Zandi, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The 28-year-old scored the only goal as the Switchbacks took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. to remain in contention for a top-two finish in the Western Conference while also completing a perfect 24 of 24 passes and winning 3 of 5 duels.

M - Rida Zouhir, Birmingham Legion FC: The 20-year-old Canadian had a stellar display in a losing cause as Legion fell to Indy Eleven, recording six shots and four chances created while completing 71 of 83 passes and winning 7 of 13 duels before capping his night with a brilliant 35-yard strike late in the game.

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: Blake led Indy to a playoffs-clinching victory against Birmingham Legion FC as he notched one goal and had three chances created while completing 29 of 41 passes and recording seven recoveries and two clearances defensively.

M - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC: Stauffer scored an outstanding finish in Locomotive's victory against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night and over two games completed 31 of 39 passes and recorded seven recoveries defensively.

F - Johnny Rodriguez, Oakland Roots SC: The Roots stalwart scored a pair of goals to pave their way into the postseason with a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC and had four shots overall as Oakland broke the Lights' 11-game home undefeated streak.

F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Jacquesson scored his fifth goal for the Hounds in six appearances in the side's crucial 2-0 victory at Loudoun United FC while also completing 2 of 4 dribbles and winning 8 of 12 ground duels defensively at Segra Field.

Coach - Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots SC: Glinton's side earned its place in the postseason with a standout display that saw it end Las Vegas Lights FC's 11-game home undefeated streak while recording a 16-11 advantage in shots, 8-3 in shots on goal, and an Expected Goals margin of 1.93 to 0.45 against its hosts at Cashman Field.

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Ryan Doghman (OC), Danny Barrera (HFD), Seth Casiple (OC), Jose Sinisterra (OAK), Dylan Borczak (MEM)

