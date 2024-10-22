Legion FC to Host River Cleanup Project for Cahaba and Black Warrior Rivers

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC is excited to announce that it is partnering with Cahaba River Society and Black Warrior Riverkeeper for its River Cleanup Project, in an effort to protect the environment and preserve the pristine waterways of Alabama.

"We're proud to team up with both Cahaba River Society and Black Warrior Riverkeeper for such an important project," said Legion FC Community Engagement Manager Julio Sanclemente. "As a team, we believe in taking action to care for our environment and, hopefully, inspire the community to do the same so that we can make a lasting impact both on and off the field."

The club will work with the non-profit organizations to host clean up events for the Cahaba River on Wednesday, October 30 and the Black Warrior River on Friday, November 1. Both outings are free and open to anyone who would also like to participate.

"Litter is a problem that we can all work to solve," Black Warrior Riverkeeper Outreach Coordinator Katie Holmes said. "We are grateful for this partnership and for the volunteers who will be helping us take care of the Black Warrior River and Cahaba River watersheds at these upcoming cleanups."

Both outings for the River Cleanup Project will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT. Those that would like to participate can visit www.bhmlegion.com/legion-fc-river-cleanup/ to register and for the meeting locations.

"We love getting to partner with local organizations to support our mission of protecting and restoring our rivers and their diversity of life," said Cahaba River Society Field Programs Director Wil Rainer. "Only 20 spaces are available, so sign up soon to reserve your spot."

For more information and media inquiries on the Legion FC River Cleanup Project, or for any other club philanthropy opportunities throughout the Birmingham community, contact Sanclemente at jsanclemente@bhmlegion.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.