Tony Alfaro, Lucas Stauffer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Tony Alfaro and Lucas Stauffer were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33 for their individual performances that helped El Paso upset Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 for the 2024 home finale.

TONY ALFARO

The veteran center back delivered a pair of impressive performances over the week, winning 4 of 5 tackles and 8 of 11 duels while completing 131 of 144 passes, and scored from the penalty spot in Locomotive's victory against Sacramento.

LUCAS STAUFFER

Stauffer scored an outstanding finish in Locomotive's victory against Sacramento - which is up for Week 33 Goal of the Week - and over two games completed 31 of 39 passes and recorded seven recoveries defensively.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33

GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC

D - Emmanuel Samadia, Hartford Athletic

D - Tony Alfaro, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Langston Blackstock, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Rhys Williams, Detroit City FC

M - Zach Zandi, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Rida Zouhir, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

M - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Johnny Rodriguez, Oakland Roots SC

F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Coach - Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots SC

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Ryan Doghman (OC), Danny Barrera (HFD), Seth Casiple (OC), Jose Sinisterra (OAK), Dylan Borczak (MEM)

