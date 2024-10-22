Tony Alfaro, Lucas Stauffer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33
October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Tony Alfaro and Lucas Stauffer were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33 for their individual performances that helped El Paso upset Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 for the 2024 home finale.
TONY ALFARO
The veteran center back delivered a pair of impressive performances over the week, winning 4 of 5 tackles and 8 of 11 duels while completing 131 of 144 passes, and scored from the penalty spot in Locomotive's victory against Sacramento.
LUCAS STAUFFER
Stauffer scored an outstanding finish in Locomotive's victory against Sacramento - which is up for Week 33 Goal of the Week - and over two games completed 31 of 39 passes and recorded seven recoveries defensively.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33
GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC
D - Emmanuel Samadia, Hartford Athletic
D - Tony Alfaro, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Langston Blackstock, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
M - Rhys Williams, Detroit City FC
M - Zach Zandi, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
M - Rida Zouhir, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven
M - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Johnny Rodriguez, Oakland Roots SC
F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Coach - Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots SC
Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Lamar Batista (NC), Ryan Doghman (OC), Danny Barrera (HFD), Seth Casiple (OC), Jose Sinisterra (OAK), Dylan Borczak (MEM)
