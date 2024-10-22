LouCity Sets Game Time for 2024 Playoff Opener

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC's playoff opener will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, the club has announced.

The 2024 USL Championship Playoffs are a single-elimination, fixed-bracket competition that see the top-eight teams from the Eastern and Western conferences qualify. As the No. 1 overall seed, LouCity will host the East's eighth-place finisher in the conference quarterfinal round.

Tickets are on sale now at LouCity.com/playoffs.

Any number of clubs could square off against LouCity with seventh-place Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC only three points clear of 11th-place Birmingham Legion FC going into the final week of the regular season.

Should the boys advance from their playoff opener, they'd move on to the conference semifinal round the weekend of November 8-10. The playoffs culminate with the USL Championship on Saturday, November 23.

LouCity's looking to add to a decorated history that includes consecutive league titles in 2017 and 2018, plus Eastern Conference championships in 2019 and 2022.

Louisville will tune up for the playoffs with a regular season finale against Phoenix Rising FC. That game - which features a complimentary trick-or-treat for kids opening at 6 p.m. - starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.

2024 USL Championship Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal: November 2

Eastern Conference Semifinals: November 8-10

Eastern Conference Final: November 15-17

USL Championship Final: November 23

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 22, 2024

LouCity Sets Game Time for 2024 Playoff Opener - Louisville City FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.