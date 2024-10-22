Two Hounds Land on League's Best 11

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Langston Blackstock and forward Bertin Jacquesson were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 33, the league announced this afternoon.

The duo connected on the Hounds' second goal in the team's 2-0 win at Loudoun United FC last Saturday that kept them in position to reach the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year. They were joined in the weekly honors by goalkeeper Eric Dick, who was named to one of the team's bench spots after a four-save clean sheet, his 13th shutout of the season.

Jacquesson is on the Team of the Week for the second time in three weeks, as he continues his torrid scoring pace since joining the Hounds on loan at the start of September. His first-touch finish in the 59th minute against Loudoun was his fifth goal in six matches for the Hounds, and he also drew four free kicks and won possession a team-leading eight times in the match.

It is the first Team of the Week honor for Blackstock, the second year pro who has settled into a wing back role for the Hounds. His assist on Jacquesson's goal was his fourth of the season, tying him for the team lead. Blackstock also recorded three interceptions and three clearances, and he led the team with 10 final-third entries and 14 total passes in the attacking third of the field.

To see the full Team of the Week for Week 33, visit uslchampionship.com.

The Hounds close out the regular-season this Saturday, when they host El Paso Locomotive at 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The team is assured of a spot in the USL Championship Playoffs with a win, and tickets for the match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

