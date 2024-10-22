Oakland Roots SC Announces Ticket Pricing for 2025 Season at Oakland Coliseum

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots SC has unveiled its 2025 Season Ticket pricing, marking an exciting new chapter as the team returns to the historic Oakland Coliseum for the USL Championship season. The 2025 season will run from March through November, culminating with playoffs. In an effort to enhance the match day experience for both fans and players, the field will be oriented along the traditional 3rd base line, utilizing the lower bowl seating along the left field and 3rd base line. This layout will create an intimate and engaging atmosphere, with a general capacity of 15,000 for most matches and the ability to scale for special events, such as the much-anticipated Home Opener next March.

For 2025, Oakland Roots is offering its most diverse range of seating options yet. These include the Unity section, two Supporter section options, as well as premium seating experiences like Club Oak, Field Boxes, and Suites. Some ticket prices will be even lower than previous seasons, ensuring accessibility for all fans. Season memberships will be, on average, more affordable than purchasing single-game tickets on game day. Whether you're looking for an affordable seat in the stands or a premium viewing experience, there's truly something for everyone who wants to support Oakland Roots in our new Coliseum home.

Unity Section

Member Pricing starting at $275

The Garden (Supporters Group Section)

Member Pricing starting at $363

Deep Roots (Supporters Group Section)

Member Pricing starting at $363

Upper Endline

Member Pricing starting at $363

Lower Endline

Member Pricing starting at $495

51O Sideline

Member Pricing starting at $561

Mosaic

Member Pricing starting at $660

The Perch

Member Pricing starting at $1,452

The Lounge

Member Pricing starting at $1,452

Field Seats

Member Pricing starting at $1,650

Suites

Member Pricing starting at $33,000 (12 seats)

Field Boxes

Member Pricing starting at $13,200 (4 seats)

Club Oak

Food, drink, and parking included

Member Pricing starting at $3,850

*Prices include 10% Coliseum Facility Fees*

As a 2025 Member, you'll enjoy guaranteed access to each of the 17 regular season home games, ensuring your spot at every thrilling match! Members will also receive priority access to purchase seats for potential home playoff games, as well as for U.S. Open Cup and exhibition matches. Plus, all members will receive an exclusive Roots gift and enjoy additional perks throughout the season, making membership the best way to experience every moment of magic at the Coliseum.

Place your deposit now to secure priority access to season tickets that will be released in November 2025. Deposit holders receive first right of refusal to select their seats for the upcoming season over the general public. Get your place in line now for the best seating options next year! For more information on season tickets call 510-488-1144 or Email Tickets@rootssc.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.