Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

It's decision day in the USL Championship as Republic FC hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday. In the middle of a heated battle for playoff positions, the two Western Conference teams are tied on points, looking to gain separation from the pack - and each other - to secure a home playoff game.

Date: Saturday, October 26

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Heart Health Park (BUY TICKETS)

Giveaway: 1,000 Breast Health Awareness Fanny Pack, courtesy of UC Davis Health

Post-Match: It's a double header - stick around after the match to watch the Republic FC Unified Team take on its counterpart from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Republic FC - The Latest

In its final road contest of the regular season, the club played to a 1-2 loss against El Paso Locomotive FC last Saturday. The hosts would strike first, but the Indomitable Club would equalize before a 31st minute penalty proved to be the difference maker.

Sacramento's score came from a clinical set piece as Damia Viader and Justin Portillo stood over the ball, and with a 1-2-1 combination of passes, Viader crossed the ball to the front post where Kieran Phillips got enough of a touch on it to sneak it by the goalkeeper. Phillips has now scored 12 goals in the regular season and has added a scoring contribution in his late eight appearances.

This weekend, Republic FC will have the opportunity to get back in the win column in front of its home crowd. The squad has been in strong form at Heart Health Park as of late, going unbeaten in its last five matches dating back to August 14, including four-straight sellout wins.

Know Your Opponent - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Switchbacks snapped its four-game winless streak and picked up three important points on the road against Monterey Bay F.C. over the weekend. After a scoreless first half, the team came out of the break swinging and found the game-winner in the 50th minute, building possession before a pass reached Ronaldo Damus with his back to goal. He laid the ball off to Zach Zandi on the overlap and Zandi converted the opportunity to take all three points.

Damus leads his club with 12 goals, tied with Republic FC's Kieran Phillips for second in the Western Conference. Against Sacramento, he's found the back of the net three times while also adding an assist.

Colorado Springs has been difficult to beat when scoring the opening goal this season, posting a record of 13-3-6. But of those non-wins, three losses and two draws have come as the result of conceding late goals. Switchbacks have allowed sixteen goals in the final fifteen minutes this season, second only to Miami FC.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC has a slight lead in the all-time series with seven wins to Colorado Springs' two, while the clubs have played to two draws. In their first meeting of the season, the Indomitable Club jumped out to an early lead with a goal from Trevor Amann in the fifth minute, assisted by Russell Cicerone who later found the back of the net for his first goal of the campaign.

The last time they met at Heart Health Park, Republic FC dominated with a 4-0 win highlighted by a brace from Damia Viader.

The Playoff Picture

Although all eight of the Western Conference's playoff spots have been claimed, there are still multiple possibilities for how the bracket could fill out. Even with 49 points, Republic FC and Colorado Springs are in a four-team battle for the final three spots that guarantee hosting rights for the opening round of playoffs. Vegas leads the pack with 50 points, while Memphis is close behind with 48.

A win over Switchbacks would put Sacramento in the top three, and possibly even give the Indomitable Club the second seed should Las Vegas drop points against North Carolina. Read the league's full breakdown of clinching scenarios here.

Double Header - Unified Game

Fans are invited to stick around after the final whistle to cheer on the Republic FC Unified Team as they take on their counterparts from Colorado Springs. Coordinated by Special Olympics, Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team, creating a quick path to friendship and understanding. Republic FC and Switchbacks are the only teams in USL Championship to offer the program.

