Hartford Athletic Promote Michele Roux to Chief Operating Officer

October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced today the promotion of Michele Roux from Executive Vice President of Business Operations to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Roux will oversee strategic initiatives and day-to-day operations of the club and report directly to Chairman Bruce Mandell.

"Michele has been a driving force behind Hartford Athletic's operational excellence since our inaugural season in 2019, and her commitment to our mission, her deep-rooted connection to our community, and her ability to inspire and empower those around her have been instrumental to our growth," said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. "I look forward to continuing to partner with Michele, and I am confident that her leadership will propel Hartford Athletic to new heights."

Roux has been at the helm of on-field and off-field operations since the club's founding in 2019, progressing through roles including Director of Soccer Operations, President of the Green and Blue Foundation, and Vice President of Business Operations. She was elevated to Executive Vice President of Business Operations in 2022, and recently led the expansion of Hartford Athletic's Youth Academy to over 250 participants, as well as the club's $2M+ investment in improvements to Trinity Health Stadium and corporate offices in Windsor, which included LED Field Boards, Liberty Bank VIP Suites, and new training facilities.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at a club that means so much to me, and eager to take on the challenges that come with it," said Roux. "This club has allowed me to combine my love of sport with community building, and I am thrilled to continue expanding the organization in both of those areas. From day one, my focus has been on creating an environment of excellence, support, and inclusivity for everyone connected to the club- our staff, players, fans, and partners. I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by such a talented, dedicated, and seasoned staff, whose creativity and commitment inspire me every day. I believe Hartford Athletic can be a force for positive change in our city and state, and I'm committed to leading with a vision that allows our organization to thrive while making a lasting difference in the lives of those around us."

During her tenure at Hartford Athletic, Roux has overseen the launch and growth of the Green and Blue Foundation with over $1.5M donated to community groups to date, and over 30,000 tickets donated through the Community Ticket Program. She has also overseen the expansion of stadium utilization, achieving 100+ stadium events per year, including Hartford Athletic matches, community events, concerts, fundraisers, festivals, amateur soccer and football, and more.

