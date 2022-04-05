Zach Tsekos Signs ATO with Grizzlies

April 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Forward Zach Tsekos signs an ATO (Amateur Tryout) with the Utah Grizzlies. Tsekos was released from an AHL ATO with the Colorado Eagles on April 4.

Tsekos played his college hockey at Sacred Heart University for 2 seasons from 2016-2018 before transferring to Clarkson University, where he was the ECAC student-athlete of the year in 2019-20. He was named the ECAC best defensive forward in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. Tsekos was named Clarkson team captain in 2020 and wore the "C" for 2 seasons with the Golden Knights. In 153 NCAA games Tsekos had 117 points (39 goals, 78 assists).

The Grizzlies have 5 games left in the regular season. Utah is in Idaho on April 6, 8-9. Idaho comes to Maverik Center for games on April 15-16. Face-off all 5 nights is at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

