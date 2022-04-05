ECHL Transactions - April 5

April 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 5, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Cam Gray, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Conor O'Brien, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on bereavement leave

Idaho:

Add Justin Misiak, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Thomas Parrottino, F signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Delete Tyler Boland, F recalled by Manitoba

Delete Todd Burgess, F recalled by Manitoba

South Carolina:

Add Matt Anderson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

Delete Greg DiTomaso, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Utah:

Add Zachary Tsekos, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from reserve

Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Matt Jenkins, G released as EBUG

