ECHL Transactions - April 5
April 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 5, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Cam Gray, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Conor O'Brien, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on bereavement leave
Idaho:
Add Justin Misiak, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Thomas Parrottino, F signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Delete Tyler Boland, F recalled by Manitoba
Delete Todd Burgess, F recalled by Manitoba
South Carolina:
Add Matt Anderson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve
Delete Greg DiTomaso, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Utah:
Add Zachary Tsekos, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from reserve
Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Matt Jenkins, G released as EBUG
