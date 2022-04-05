Final Steelheads Home Regular Season Weekend Begins Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads enter their final three home games of the 2021-22 regular season with a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies while also marking the final promotional weekend of the season.

The series opens on Wednesday, Apr. 6 with the final $2 Beer Wednesday of the regular season. Enjoy $2 domestic draughts through the first two periods as the final mid-week game of the regular season with the most accessibility to lower bowl tickets. In addition, it's the easiest way to purchase seats together with the following two games on Friday and Saturday sold out.

Beginning on Friday, Apr. 8, the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club will begin their annual in-game live auction of Steelheads game-worn jerseys. These jerseys are one of the sets of regular uniforms worn by the team during the 2021-22 season, and fans can bid on these jerseys through the Accelevents app during both Friday and Saturday. All proceeds will go towards the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and their initiatives to aid the players for the upcoming season, including apartment furnishings and events hosted by the Booster Club for the players. Information about Booster Club membership can also be found at their table behind section 115.

On Saturday, Apr. 9, the Steelheads organization honors the work of the team with the annual presentation of team awards prior to puck drop. The Steelheads will hand out eight awards for individual contributions to the team and the Steelheads organization, including the Bill Campbell Community Service Award, which will be awarded by members of the Campbell family during the event.

The Steelheads and Grizzlies meet exclusively head-to-head for the final five games of the 2021-22 regular season to not only determine standings positioning but while both are in the hunt for the postseason. The two teams sit second and third, respectively, in the Mountain Division standings, and they're part of the only division yet to have a team clinch a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Steelheads trail the Grizzlies by six points and lead over the pursuing Tulsa Oilers and Allen Americans as part of a five-team push for four positions.

Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m. for all three games this week. Tickets are sold out for Friday and Saturday but are available for Wednesday's contest. Get yours by going to idahosteelheads.com or call the Idaho Central Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS.

