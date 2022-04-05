Royals 20th Anniversary Team Voting Now Open

April 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are celebrating their 20th anniversary by inducting a 20th anniversary team that YOU, the fans get to vote on. Vote now at the Google form here for the coaches, forwards, defensemen and goalies who you want to see featured on the Royals 20th anniversary team!

Results will be presented at Wall of Honor Night on Saturday, April 9th at Santander Arena. Get your votes in today at the link below as Reading Royals hockey greatness is honored on one special night featuring the greatest players to ever put on a Royals' sweater decided by your vote!

It's time for our Wall of Honor game! For our 20th Anniversary season, we're selecting coaches, forwards, defensemen and goalies to make up two honorary teams to be put on the Wall. Who do you want to be selected?

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2022

Royals 20th Anniversary Team Voting Now Open - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.