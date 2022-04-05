Fuel Sign Forward Chris Van Os-Shaw to an Ato

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Chris Van Os-Shaw to an Amateur Tryout Contract.

Van Os-Shaw, 24, joins the Fuel after finishing his collegiate career at American International College (NCAA DI). The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward skated in 36 games for the Yellow Jackets in his final season, earning seven goals, eight assists and 41 penalty minutes. Over four collegiate seasons between Minnesota State (Mankato) and AIC, Van Os-Shaw skated in 80 NCAA games tallying 11 points, 14 assists and 108 penalty minutes.

Prior to his collegiate career, Van Os-Shaw played the 2017-18 season with the Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL) where he appeared in 59 games and earned 97 points (51g, 46a). Helping the Saints to the 2018 AJHL Championship, Van Os-Shaw was named the AJHL Most Valuable player as well as the CJHL Player of the Year.

