Fuel Fall to Wings 5-2 Tuesday Night

April 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







KALAMAZOO - Playing their fifth game in seven days, the Fuel traveled to Kalamazoo for one final time in the 2021-22 regular season. After Indy tied the game early in the third period, the Wings came back to score three consecutive goals and ultimately win 5-2.

Kalamazoo took an early lead after Giovanni Vallati scored 41 seconds into the period. Midway through the first, the Fuel's Darien Craighead was given a penalty for hooking, allowing Jake Slaker to score on the power play, making it 2-1 Kalamazoo. Craighead and Jacob LeGuerrier fed the puck to Brycen Martin who cut the deficit in half with 8:40 remaining in the period.

Good goaltending was the name of the game in the second period, with Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam and Wings goaltender Trevor Gorsuch saving everything that came their way. Neither team scored a goal or was given a penalty in the middle frame, keeping the score at 2-1, Wings.

Six minutes into the third, Craighead tied the game. Fuel newcomer Chris Van Os-Shaw picked up his first professional assist on the goal. Three minutes later, the Wings' Slaker notched his second goal of the game giving Kalamazoo back their lead. Zach Jordan scored an insurance goal with 2:54 remaining. With 1:48 left on the clock, Slaker scored an empty-netter giving him a hat-trick and a 5-2 win for the Wings.

