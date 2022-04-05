Lekkas Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

April 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners goaltender Stefanos Lekkas

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners goaltender Stefanos Lekkas(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Mariners netminder Stefanos Lekkas was named the

Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 28 - April 3. Lekkas posted consecutive shutouts of the Adirondack Thunder this past Friday and Sunday.

The Mariners acquired Lekkas from the Wheeling Nailers in a future considerations trade on March 3rd, marking the fourth ECHL team Lekkas has played for in the 2021-22 season. Starting the season in Fort Wayne, where he had spent the previous two, Lekkas was swapped to Orlando on November 9th and then to Wheeling two weeks later.

Upon joining the Mariners, Lekkas won two crucial games at Worcester on March 5th and 6th, and started the first five games following his acquisition. He was called upon again on March 26th and 27th against the Newfoundland Growlers, making 30 saves on 31 shots in relief on March 26th and then earning the win on the 27th as the Mariners took two of three from the Growlers. This past weekend, Lekkas was perfect in two starts against Adirondack. On Friday, he stopped all 22 Thunder shots in a 7-0 home win and on Sunday he pitched another shutout, making 24 saves as the Mariners prevailed 4-0 on the road.

Lekkas, 26 years-old, is from Elburn, IL, and played his college hockey at the University of Vermont where he set the program record for save percentage (.918) and also the Hockey East record for career saves (3,913). In total with the Mariners this season, Lekkas has appeared in 10 games, has a record of 5-3-0, a 2.48 GAA, and a .920 SV%.

The Mariners, who currently sit in 3rd place in the North Division, have seven games remaining - the next four of which are on the road beginning Wednesday night in Worcester. They finish the regular season with a three-game homestand kicking off April 13th, which is "Autism Acceptance Night" at 7 PM against the Reading Royals. Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.