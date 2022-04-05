Maine's Lekkas Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Maine Mariners goaltender Stefanos Lekkas

Maine Mariners goaltender Stefanos Lekkas

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Stefanos Lekkas of the Maine Mariners is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 28-April 3.

Lekkas recorded shutouts in both of his appearances against Adirondack last week.

The 26-year-old stopped 22 shots in a 7-0 win on Friday and made 24 saves in a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

A native of Elburn, Illinois, Lekkas has appeared in 35 total games this season with Maine, Wheeling, Orlando and Fort Wayne posting an overall record of 18-14-1 with three shutouts, a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Lekkas has seen action in 47 career ECHL games going 26-16-3 with three shutouts, a 2.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He has also appeared in seven career games with Rochester of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Lekkas appeared in 134 career games at the University of Vermont where he went 45-69-20 with seven shutouts, a 2.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.

Runner-Up: Angus Redmond, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .980 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Max Milosek (Toledo) and Louis-Philip Guindon (Wheeling).

